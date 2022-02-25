Chatham Glenwood puts an offensive performance on Jacksonville 64-25

Chatham Glenwood showered the scoreboard with points to drown Jacksonville 64-25 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 14, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Bartonville Limestone and Jacksonville took on Jerseyville Jersey on February 15 at Jerseyville Jersey High School. Click here for a recap
The first quarter gave the Titans a 10-7 lead over the Crimsons.
Chatham Glenwood's shooting jumped to a 26-12 lead over Jacksonville at halftime.
The Titans' supremacy showed as they carried a 53-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.