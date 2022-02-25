 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chatham Glenwood puts an offensive performance on Jacksonville 64-25

Chatham Glenwood showered the scoreboard with points to drown Jacksonville 64-25 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 14, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Bartonville Limestone and Jacksonville took on Jerseyville Jersey on February 15 at Jerseyville Jersey High School. Click here for a recap

The first quarter gave the Titans a 10-7 lead over the Crimsons.

Chatham Glenwood's shooting jumped to a 26-12 lead over Jacksonville at halftime.

The Titans' supremacy showed as they carried a 53-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

