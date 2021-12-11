 Skip to main content
Chatham Glenwood sews up Highland 48-39

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chatham Glenwood wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 48-39 over Highland on December 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Highland moved ahead of Chatham Glenwood 34-32 to start the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Titans added to their advantage with a 16-5 margin in the closing period.

