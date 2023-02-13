Chatham Glenwood turned in a thorough domination of Bartonville Limestone 59-39 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 13.

Last season, Bartonville Limestone and Chatham Glenwood faced off on February 14, 2022 at Bartonville Limestone High School.

