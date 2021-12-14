Chatham Glenwood tacks win on Springfield Lanphier 62-39

Chatham Glenwood earned a convincing 62-39 win over Springfield Lanphier in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 14.

Chatham Glenwood opened with a 19-10 advantage over Springfield Lanphier through the first quarter.

Chatham Glenwood's shooting stormed to a 35-17 lead over Springfield Lanphier at halftime.

The Titans' determination showed as they carried a 49-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

