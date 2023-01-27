Chatham Glenwood takes a toll on Jacksonville 55-42

Saddled up and ready to go, Chatham Glenwood spurred past Jacksonville 55-42 on January 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Chatham Glenwood drew first blood by forging a 17-10 margin over Jacksonville after the first quarter.

The Titans' shooting jumped in front for a 24-17 lead over the Crimsons at halftime.

Chatham Glenwood jumped to a 44-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans held on with a 11-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.

