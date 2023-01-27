Chatham Glenwood takes a toll on Jacksonville 55-42

Saddled up and ready to go, Chatham Glenwood spurred past Jacksonville 55-42 on January 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Chatham Glenwood drew first blood by forging a 17-10 margin over Jacksonville after the first quarter.
The Titans' shooting jumped in front for a 24-17 lead over the Crimsons at halftime.
Chatham Glenwood jumped to a 44-32 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Titans held on with a 11-10 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Last season, Chatham Glenwood and Jacksonville faced off on February 25, 2022 at Chatham Glenwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on January 13, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Jacksonville took on Normal University on January 20 at Jacksonville High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.