Chatham Glenwood triggers avalanche over Decatur Eisenhower 49-28

Chatham Glenwood put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Decatur Eisenhower for a 49-28 victory on January 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 29, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Mt Zion and Chatham Glenwood took on Champaign Central on December 30 at Champaign Central High School. Click here for a recap.
