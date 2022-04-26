Check out the H&R Macon County Boys Basketball Team

FIRST TEAM

Connor Brown, Sr., F, Cerro Gordo-Bement

Brown led the area in scoring with 27 points per game for the 27-win Broncos. The senior averaged a double-double with 10.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists to become the H&R's Macon County Player of the Year. Brown was an AP All-State second team selection and a unanimous first-team All-Lincoln Prairie Conference pick.

Egan Franzen, Sr., G, Maroa Forsyth

Maroa-Forsyth won its first regional since the 2006-07 season, thanks in large part to Franzen. The senior had a standout year, averaging 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.5 steals. He earned unanimous first-team All-Sangamo Conference honors and was an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) All-State special mention.

Jabryn Anderson, Sr., G, MacArthur

When a shot need to go down, the Generals turned to Anderson, who led the team in scoring with 15.7 points per game. He added five rebounds and three assists per game to earn first-team All-Central State 8 honors. The senior was also an IBCA Class 3A All-State special mention.

Stevie Tatum, So., G, LSA

Tatum's sophomore season was a big step forward as he powered LSA's offense and led the Lions to the Lincoln Prairie Conference title and a regional championship. Tatum, a first-team All-LPC selection, was an all-around great shot, hitting 47.5% of his 3-point attempts and missing just six free-throw attempts (41-for-47) for an 87.5% make rate.

Brylan Phillips, Sr., G, MacArthur

The Generals' talented ball-handler and court general led the team a regional championship and to the sectional finals, matching the program's best postseason finish. Phillips averaged 15 points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals. An opposing coach said of Phillips, "He was the focal point very night and still delivered in all facets of the game."

Landon Lawson, Sr., G, Argenta-Oreana

Lawson had a strong senior season, averaging 20 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals to become an All-Lincoln Prairie second team selection. A strong shooter, Lawson made 49% of his shots and 70% of his free-throw attempts.

Graham Meisenhelter, Sr., G, Meridian

Meisenhelter was named to the AP's All-State second team after averaging 15.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. A unanimous first-team All-CIC selection, Meisenhelter hit the game-winning shot that sent the Hawks to the 1A super-sectionals, their best playoff performance for the program since the 2008-09 season.

M.J. Murphy, So., PG, Warrensburg-Latham

With Murphy at the point, the Cardinals stood out by winning 25 games and capturing the Macon County Tournament title. An outstanding defender, the sophomore averaged 17 points and was a unanimous All-CIC first-team pick.

Billy Guyse, Jr., PG, St. Teresa

Guyse's play was critical to the Bulldogs' postseason success, which included a regional championship and an appearance in the sectional finals. The junior kept everyone involved, averaging 3.7 assists to go along with 10.4 points and 2.7 rebounds. He was also a first-team All-Central Illinois Conference pick.

Ethan Hamrick, Sr., G, Mount Zion

The Braves jumped from a 1-14 record during the shortened spring season to a 21-10 mark thanks Hamrick's strong play. The senior led the team in scoring with 16.5 points, making him a first-team All-Apollo Conference pick. From the line, Hamrick made 75% of his attempts as well as averaged 4.9 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

HONORABLE MENTION

Brylan Apholone, Sr., G, MacArthur; Jamario Barbee, Fr., G, Argenta-Oreana; Carson Brown, Jr., Cerro Gordo-Bement; Matt Brummer, Jr., G, St. Teresa; Joshawa Carrigan, Jr., Tri-City/Sangamon Valley; Carson Cuddy, Jr., SF, Mount Zion; Markez Cunningham, Sr., Eisenhower; Riley Day, Sr., G, Meridian; Jalynn Flowers, So, G, Argenta-Oreana;

Gannon Harshman, Sr., F, LSA; Zahki Hayes, Sr., F, St. Teresa; Sebastian Hill, So, LSA; Drew Hurelbrink, Sr., F, Meridian; Zaryis Jenkins, Sr., Eisenhower; Landon Lawson, Sr., Argenta-Oreana; Jarrett Lents, Sr., Cerro Gordo-Bement; AJ Massey, Jr., G, LSA; Kaiden Maurer, So., G, Maroa-Forsyth; Grant Meisenhelter, Sr., G, Meridian;

Lleyton Miller, So, G, LSA; Tyson Moore, So., Cerro Gordo-Bement; Joseph Nibbe, Sr., PG, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley; Makhi Phillips, Sr., PG, Meridian; Jacob Six, Sr., G, Warrensburg-Latham; Colin Warren, Sr., G, Cerro Gordo-Bement; Logan Weekly, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley; Cayden Wilkins, Sr., St. Teresa; Ethan Willoughby, Sr., G, Maroa-Forsyth; Ethan Yaroch, Sr., F, Warrensburg-Latham.

