Check out the H&R's All-Area Boys Basketball Team for 2021-22

Jalen Quinn Sr., G, Tuscola

Quinn, the Herald & Review Area Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, led the Warriors with 24.1 points and 7 rebounds per game. Named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA), AP and Chicago Sun-Times All-State first team lists, Quinn was also a unanimous first-team All-CIC pick. The senior became Tuscola’s single-season (844 points) and all-time leading scorer (2,346) and will suit up for Loyola Chicago next season.

Ben Cresap, Sr., G, Monticello

Cresap led the Sages in scoring with 15.1 points per game as he propelled the team to a second-place finish in Class 2A. He added 4.2 rebounds a game to earn IBCA and AP second-team All-State honors. Cresap was also a unanimous first-team All-Lincoln Prairie Conference selection.

Brenden Schoonover, Sr., G, Pana

Schoonover earned the reputation as one of the best defenders in the area, averaging 3.6 steals per game and setting program records for steals in a season (118) and in a career (177). Schoonover averaged 18.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists as Pana tied a program record with 29 wins. He earned All-State honorable mention honors from the AP and IBCA.

Lane Murphy, Sr., G, Mount Pulaski

Murphy had big-game capabilities by dropping a 42-point and 38-point game for the Hilltoppers. The senior finished with an 18.6 points per game average and 4.5 rebounds a game. A 75% free-throw shooter, Murphy was named to the All-Tomahawk Conference first-team.

Wyatt Hilligoss, Jr., F, ALAH

Hilligoss was the team leader for the Knights, leading the team in every offensive category as well as minutes played. The junior averaged 14.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game to earn first-team All-Lincoln Prairie Conference honors.

Sam Vonderheide, Sr. F, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg

The Hatchets were led in scoring by Vonderheide, leading to a successful 24-win season. The senior averaged 16.8 points and 7.6 rebounds and was selected as an AP and IBCA All-State honorable mention. He was also included on the All-National Trail Conference first team.

Caleb Siemer, Jr., C, Teutopolis

Siemer was the leader on the Wooden Shoes team that advanced to the Class 2A super-sectionals. Siemer was named to the IBCA All-State third team and was an AP All-State honorable mention after averaging 12 points and eight rebounds.

SECOND TEAM

Jaksen Braun, Sr., F, Charleston

The Trojans improved from 2-12 last season to 18-11 — their best record since 2005-06. Braun was a major reason for the improvement. The senior averaged a double-double with 15 points and 10.3 rebounds. On the defensive end, Braun averaged 2.5 blocks and 1.3 steals to earn IBCA third-team All-State and first-team All-Apollo honors.

Beau Edwards Sr., G, Arcola

Edwards is a multi-sport standout for the Purple Riders and on the hardwood he averaged 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals. A unanimous first-team All-Lincoln Prairie Conference pick, Edwards was also an IBCA All-State special mention. An opposing coach described Edwards as “an outstanding athlete and Arcola’s best player in numerous sports.”

Kyle Stewart, Sr., F, Effingham St. Anthony

Stewart was the most valuable player on the Bulldogs team that was undefeated in National Trail Conference play and won a regional championship. The senior averaged 11.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks. He was an IBCA and AP All-State honorable mention and first-team All-NTC pick.

Dylan Ginalick, Sr., G, Monticello

Ginalick handled point guard duties for the 2A second-place finishing Sages, and as the floor general, Ginalick averaged 12 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He earned first-team All-Lincoln Prairie Conference and IBCA All-State honorable mention honors.

Cale Roley, Sr., G, Okaw Valley

Roley averaged 13.8 points and added 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals. The Timberwolves won 22 games thanks in large part to Roley, who was named to the All-Lincoln Prairie Conference first team. Over the last three seasons, Roley has led Okaw Valley to a 25-3 conference record.

Bryce Friedrich, Sr., F, Taylorville

Friedrich was a first-team All-Apollo Conference selection by leading the Tornadoes with 15.5 points and 8.7 rebounds. The senior was also named as a Class 3A honorable mention by the IBCA.

HONORABLE MENTION

William Applegate, Jr., Charleston; Brody Barnes, Jr., Central A&M; Jake Bivin, Jr., Lincoln; Brody Boehm, So, Shelbyville; Sam Bradbury, Sr., Mattoon; Tanner Buehnerkemper, Sr., Monticello; Payton Cook, Jr., Lincoln; Craig Croy, Effingham St. Anthony; Quentin Day, Sr., ALAH; Trevor Fox, Sr., Monticello; Aidan Gowin, So., Lincoln; Dawson Graves, So, Clinton; Haven Hatfield, Sr., Tuscola;

Josiah Hortin, So, Tuscola; Noah Klimpel, Sr.. G, Altamont; Eric Kollman, Altamont; Kyle Kuhn, Sr., G, Pana; Alex Kuhns, Sr., Arcola; Christian Larson, Jr., Mattoon; Paci McClure, Neoga; Tyson Montgomery, Sr., G, Okaw Valley; Brendan Niebrugge, Jr., Teutopolis; Devon Peebles, Jr., Pana; Elijah Police, Sr., G, Lincoln; Jordan Quinn, So., F, Tuscola; Mason Robinson, Altamont;

Colin Schmitz, Sr., Pana; Aidan Schneider, Mount Pulaski; Joey Sprinkle Sr. Monticello; Tanner Thomas, Fr., Arcola; Mason Walker, So, Clinton; Camden Watkins, Fr., Sullivan; Kaden Weisman Sr. DeLand-Weldon; Austin Wittenberg, Jr., Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg; Jordan Wittenberg, Jr., windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg; Ethan Wells, Jr., Shelbyville; Garrett Wolfe, Jr., Effingham.

