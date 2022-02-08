Check those pacemakers, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin needs overtime to down Decatur MacArthur 75-59

Bonus basketball saw Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin use the overtime to top Decatur MacArthur 75-59 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 4, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Decatur MacArthur took on Springfield on February 1 at Springfield High School. For more, click here.
