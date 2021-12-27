Chicago Brother Rice pulls python act on Mahomet-Seymour 68-38

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Chicago Brother Rice turned out the lights on Mahomet-Seymour 68-38 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 27.

Chicago Brother Rice opened with a 14-4 advantage over Mahomet-Seymour through the first quarter.

Chicago Brother Rice's offense roared to a 34-14 lead over Mahomet-Seymour at halftime.

The Crusaders' control showed as they carried a 53-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

