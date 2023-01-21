Chicago Heights Marian Catholic mauls Danville in strong effort 48-27

Chicago Heights Marian Catholic swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Danville 48-27 at Chicago Heights Marian Catholic High on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Chicago Heights Marian Catholic and Danville squared off with January 22, 2022 at Danville High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 6, Chicago Heights Marian Catholic faced off against Taylorville and Danville took on Georgetown La Salette on January 14 at Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette Boys Academy. Click here for a recap.
