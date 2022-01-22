 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chicago Heights Marian Catholic squeezes past Danville 46-38

  • 0

Chicago Heights Marian Catholic topped Danville 46-38 in a tough tilt in Illinois boys basketball on January 22.

Chicago Heights Marian Catholic broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-26 lead over Danville.

Chicago Heights Marian Catholic's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 19-12 points differential.

Recently on January 14 , Danville squared up on Peoria Richwoods in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears unrestricted free agents to pay or replace

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News