Chicago Heights Marian Catholic squeezes past Danville 46-38

Chicago Heights Marian Catholic topped Danville 46-38 in a tough tilt in Illinois boys basketball on January 22.
Chicago Heights Marian Catholic broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-26 lead over Danville.
Chicago Heights Marian Catholic's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 19-12 points differential.
Recently on January 14 , Danville squared up on Peoria Richwoods in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.