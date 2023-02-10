Fan stress was at an all-time high as Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central did just enough to beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48-45 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central played in a 64-47 game on February 11, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 4, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Mason City Illini Central . For a full recap, click here. Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Athens on February 4 at Athens High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.