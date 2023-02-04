Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central passed in a 54-52 victory at Mason City Illini Central's expense in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 4.

In recent action on January 27, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Rantoul . For more, click here. Mason City Illini Central took on Delavan on January 28 at Delavan High School. For a full recap, click here.

