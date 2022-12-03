Chrisman escapes Broadlands Heritage in thin win 53-47

Chrisman edged Broadlands Heritage 53-47 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Chrisman and Broadlands Heritage played in a 53-48 game on December 4, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.