 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clinton cancels check from Colfax Ridgeview 58-47

  • 0

Clinton notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Colfax Ridgeview 58-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Recently on December 22 , Clinton squared up on Farmer City Blue Ridge in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pana pushes over Hillsboro 66-55

Stretched out and finally snapped, Pana put just enough pressure on Hillsboro to earn a 66-55 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News