Clinton finds its footing in sprinting past Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 57-37

Clinton unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 57-37 Wednesday in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Clinton played in a 58-52 game on December 27, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 17, Clinton faced off against Downs Tri-Valley and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Roanoke-Benson on December 17 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. For more, click here.
