Clinton mauls Moweaqua Central A&M in strong effort 76-44

Clinton's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Moweaqua Central A&M 76-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 20, Clinton faced off against Tuscola and Moweaqua Central A&M took on Decatur St Teresa on January 20 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For a full recap, click here.
