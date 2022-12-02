Clinton narrowly edges Maroa-Forsyth in tight triumph 62-55

Clinton finally found a way to top Maroa-Forsyth 62-55 on December 2 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Maroa-Forsyth and Clinton squared off with December 3, 2021 at Clinton High School last season. Click here for a recap
