Clinton outduels Shelbyville in competitive clash 57-38

No quarter was granted as Clinton blunted Shelbyville's plans 57-38 on January 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The last time Clinton and Shelbyville played in a 57-50 game on February 8, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 6, Shelbyville faced off against Tuscola and Clinton took on Peoria Christian on January 7 at Clinton High School. For results, click here.
