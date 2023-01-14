 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clinton thwarts Mason City Illini Central's quest 45-33

Riding a wave of production, Clinton surfed over Mason City Illini Central 45-33 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Clinton and Mason City Illini Central faced off on January 15, 2022 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 6, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Rockford Lutheran and Clinton took on Peoria Christian on January 7 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.

