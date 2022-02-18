Close Encounter: Altamont nips Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op 51-45

With little to no wiggle room, Altamont nosed past Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op 51-45 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 18.
In recent action on February 12, Altamont faced off against Macon Meridian and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op took on Tuscola on February 12 at Tuscola High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.