 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Close Encounter: Altamont nips Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op 51-45

  • 0

With little to no wiggle room, Altamont nosed past Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op 51-45 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 18.

In recent action on February 12, Altamont faced off against Macon Meridian and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op took on Tuscola on February 12 at Tuscola High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News