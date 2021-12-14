 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Close Encounter: Athens nips Auburn 54-50

  • 0

With little to no wiggle room, Athens nosed past Auburn 54-50 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 14.

In recent action on December 3, Athens faced off against Virden North Mac and Auburn took on Carlinville on November 30 at Auburn High School. For a full recap, click here.

The start wasn't the problem for the Trojans, who began with a 13-10 edge over the Warriors through the end of the first quarter.

Auburn came from behind to grab the advantage 26-24 at halftime over Athens.

The Warriors broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-37 lead over the Trojans.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pekin topples Canton 45-43

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Pekin didn't mind, dispatching Canton 45-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Depleted Bears secondary looking for bodies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News