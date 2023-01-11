 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Close Encounter: Athens nips Pawnee 36-34

Athens survived Pawnee in a 36-34 win that had a seat-squirming feel on January 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Last season, Athens and Pawnee faced off on December 27, 2021 at Athens High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 4, Pawnee faced off against New Berlin and Athens took on Glasford Illini Bluffs on January 7 at Glasford Illini Bluffs High School. For results, click here.

