Close Encounter: Athens nips Pawnee 36-34

Athens survived Pawnee in a 36-34 win that had a seat-squirming feel on January 11 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Athens and Pawnee faced off on December 27, 2021 at Athens High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 4, Pawnee faced off against New Berlin and Athens took on Glasford Illini Bluffs on January 7 at Glasford Illini Bluffs High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.