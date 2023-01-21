Close Encounter: Bethany Okaw Valley nips Argenta-Oreana 73-70

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Bethany Okaw Valley did just enough to beat Argenta-Oreana 73-70 at Argenta-Oreana High on January 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Bethany Okaw Valley and Argenta-Oreana played in a 72-43 game on February 16, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 14, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Neoga on January 14 at Neoga High School. For more, click here.
