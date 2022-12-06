 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Close Encounter: Champaign Centennial nips Urbana 51-44

  • 0

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Champaign Centennial wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 51-44 over Urbana at Champaign Centennial High on December 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Champaign Centennial and Urbana squared off with February 11, 2022 at Champaign Centennial High School last season. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Boxing powerhouse Cuba will now let women compete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News