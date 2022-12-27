 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Close Encounter: Fithian Oakwood nips Colfax Ridgeview 51-48

  • 0

Fithian Oakwood weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 51-48 victory against Colfax Ridgeview in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.

The last time Fithian Oakwood and Colfax Ridgeview played in a 59-48 game on December 28, 2021. For more, click here.

Recently on December 16, Fithian Oakwood squared off with Armstrong in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: For Ozzie Smith’s birthday, five did-you-know facts about Cardinals’ legend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News