Close Encounter: Oakland Tri-County nips Cerro Gordo 68-67

Yes, Oakland Tri-County looked relaxed while edging Cerro Gordo, but no autographs please after its 68-67 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Cerro Gordo and Oakland Tri-County faced off on January 11, 2022 at Oakland Tri-County Coop. For more, click here.

Recently on January 3, Oakland Tri-County squared off with Villa Grove in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

