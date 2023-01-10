Close Encounter: Raymond Lincolnwood nips Virden North Mac 41-34

Raymond Lincolnwood edged Virden North Mac 41-34 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on January 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Virden North Mac and Raymond Lincolnwood faced off on February 8, 2022 at Virden North Mac High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Nokomis and Virden North Mac took on Greenfield-Northwestern Coop on December 28 at Greenfield-Northwestern Coop. For results, click here.
