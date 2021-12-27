Close Encounter: Shelbyville nips Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic 58-50

Shelbyville edged Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic in a close 58-50 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Griffins took a 31-29 lead over the Rams heading to the intermission locker room.

Shelbyville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 46-41 lead over Glen Carbon Father McGivney Catholic.

Shelbyville's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 12-9 points differential.

