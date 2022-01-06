Complete command: Jacksonville Routt Catholic thwarts all counters to defeat Carrollton 68-38

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Carrollton during a 68-38 blowout at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High on January 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Jacksonville Routt Catholic made the first move by forging a 13-9 margin over Carrollton after the first quarter.
The Rockets' shooting darted to a 28-17 lead over the Hawks at the half.
Jacksonville Routt Catholic's determination showed as it carried a 46-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 30, Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off against Concord Triopia and Carrollton took on Waverly South County on December 27 at Carrollton High School. For more, click here.
