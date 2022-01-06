Complete command: Jacksonville Routt Catholic thwarts all counters to defeat Carrollton 68-38

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Carrollton during a 68-38 blowout at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High on January 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic made the first move by forging a 13-9 margin over Carrollton after the first quarter.

The Rockets' shooting darted to a 28-17 lead over the Hawks at the half.

Jacksonville Routt Catholic's determination showed as it carried a 46-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

