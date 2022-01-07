 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Complete command: Warrensburg-Latham thwarts all counters to defeat Decatur St. Teresa 49-24

Warrensburg-Latham painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Decatur St. Teresa's defense for a 49-24 win during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on December 30, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against Petersburg PORTA and Decatur St Teresa took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on December 28 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave Warrensburg-Latham a 7-4 lead over Decatur St. Teresa.

Warrensburg-Latham's shooting stormed to a 26-8 lead over Decatur St. Teresa at halftime.

Warrensburg-Latham's dominance showed as it carried a 43-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

