Complete command: Warrensburg-Latham thwarts all counters to defeat Decatur St. Teresa 49-24

Warrensburg-Latham painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Decatur St. Teresa's defense for a 49-24 win during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Warrensburg-Latham a 7-4 lead over Decatur St. Teresa.

Warrensburg-Latham's shooting stormed to a 26-8 lead over Decatur St. Teresa at halftime.

Warrensburg-Latham's dominance showed as it carried a 43-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

