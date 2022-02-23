 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Concord Triopia edges Springfield Calvary in tough test 54-51

Concord Triopia upended Springfield Calvary for a narrow 54-51 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave the Trojans a 17-8 lead over the Saints.

The Trojans kept a 28-23 halftime margin at the Saints' expense.

The Trojans' leverage showed as they carried a 38-37 lead into the fourth quarter.

