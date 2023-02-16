Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Concord Triopia nipped Waverly South County 48-41 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 16.

Waverly South County started on steady ground by forging a 17-11 lead over Concord Triopia at the end of the first quarter.

The Vipers took a 24-23 lead over the Trojans heading to the half locker room.

Concord Triopia broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 36-30 lead over Waverly South County.

The Trojans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Vipers 12-11 in the last stanza.

In recent action on Feb. 7, Waverly South County faced off against Griggsville-Perry. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.