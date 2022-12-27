Concord Triopia passes stress test against Auburn 54-39

Concord Triopia called "game" in the waning moments of a 54-39 defeat of Auburn on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Concord Triopia jumped in front of Auburn 12-9 to begin the second quarter.

Auburn came from behind to grab the advantage 16-14 at intermission over Concord Triopia.

Concord Triopia broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 36-23 lead over Auburn.

Concord Triopia put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Auburn 18-16 in the last stanza.

