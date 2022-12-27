 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Concord Triopia passes stress test against Auburn 54-39

  • 0

Concord Triopia called "game" in the waning moments of a 54-39 defeat of Auburn on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Concord Triopia jumped in front of Auburn 12-9 to begin the second quarter.

Auburn came from behind to grab the advantage 16-14 at intermission over Concord Triopia.

Concord Triopia broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 36-23 lead over Auburn.

Concord Triopia put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Auburn 18-16 in the last stanza.

Recently on December 20, Auburn squared off with Springfield Calvary in a basketball game. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: For Ozzie Smith’s birthday, five did-you-know facts about Cardinals’ legend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News