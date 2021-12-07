 Skip to main content
Concord Triopia records sound decision over Jacksonville Routt Catholic 53-49

Concord Triopia topped Jacksonville Routt Catholic 53-49 in a tough tilt in Illinois boys basketball on December 7.

Concord Triopia jumped in front of Jacksonville Routt Catholic 15-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets took a 29-24 lead over the Trojans heading to the intermission locker room.

Concord Triopia put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Jacksonville Routt Catholic 29-20 in the last stanza.

