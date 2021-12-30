Concord Triopia topples Jacksonville Routt Catholic 57-49

Concord Triopia wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 57-49 victory over Jacksonville Routt Catholic during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Concord Triopia darted in front of Jacksonville Routt Catholic 15-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans' shooting darted to a 26-21 lead over the Rockets at the half.

Concord Triopia's control showed as it carried a 38-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.