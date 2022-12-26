Concord Triopia triumphs in strong showing over Edinburg 66-30

Concord Triopia offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Edinburg during this 66-30 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 26.

Concord Triopia drew first blood by forging a 16-13 margin over Edinburg after the first quarter.

The Trojans' offense charged in front for a 42-17 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Concord Triopia pulled to a 60-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 6-5 advantage in the frame.

