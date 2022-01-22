Convincing fashion: Charleston handles Rantoul Township 70-46

Charleston's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Rantoul Township 70-46 on January 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 15, Rantoul Township faced off against Kankakee and Charleston took on Champaign St. Thomas More on January 17 at Charleston High School. Click here for a recap
