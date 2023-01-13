 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Convincing fashion: Decatur Lutheran handles Arthur Christian 74-27

  • 0

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Decatur Lutheran turned out the lights on Arthur Christian 74-27 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 13.

In recent action on January 6, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Arcola and Arthur Christian took on Dyer Heritage Christian on January 7 at Dyer Heritage Christian High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Naomi Osaka expecting first child

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News