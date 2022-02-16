Convincing fashion: Decatur MacArthur handles Mt. Zion 76-48

Decatur MacArthur's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Mt. Zion 76-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 16.

The Generals broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 71-41 lead over the Braves.

