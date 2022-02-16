 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Convincing fashion: Decatur MacArthur handles Mt. Zion 76-48

  • 0

Decatur MacArthur's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Mt. Zion 76-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 16.

In recent action on February 11, Mt Zion faced off against Mattoon and Decatur MacArthur took on Springfield Lanphier on February 11 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Generals broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 71-41 lead over the Braves.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Bowl viewers up 14% from last year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News