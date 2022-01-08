 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Convincing fashion: Quincy handles Springfield 57-30

Quincy painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Springfield's defense for a 57-30 win at Springfield High on January 8 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Blue Devils opened with a 11-5 advantage over the Senators through the first quarter.

Quincy opened a narrow 27-17 gap over Springfield at the intermission.

Quincy enjoyed a towering margin over Springfield with a 43-23 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 29, Springfield faced off against New Lenox Lincoln-Way West and Quincy took on Decatur MacArthur on December 28 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For a full recap, click here.

