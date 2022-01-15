 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Convincing fashion: Taylorville handles Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 68-30

Taylorville's river of points eventually washed away Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in a 68-30 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 15.

Taylorville's offense pulled ahead to a 39-13 lead over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop at halftime.

Recently on January 4 , Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop squared up on Bethany Okaw Valley in a basketball game . For more, click here.

