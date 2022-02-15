Convincing fashion: Waverly handles Springfield Lutheran 66-39

Waverly offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Springfield Lutheran with an all-around effort during this 66-39 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Recently on February 10 , Springfield Lutheran squared up on Byron in a basketball game . For more, click here.
Waverly opened with a 43-20 advantage over Springfield Lutheran through the first quarter.
The Scotties stomped on over the Crusaders 66-39 heading to the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.