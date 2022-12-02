Danville First Baptist Christian mows down Downers Grove Marquette Manor Baptist 70-19

Danville First Baptist Christian flexed its muscle and floored Downers Grove Marquette Manor Baptist 70-19 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Downers Grove Marquette Manor Baptist and Danville First Baptist Christian squared off with February 24, 2022 at Danville First Baptist Christian School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
