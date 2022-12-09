Danville First Baptist Christian smashes through Jacksonville Westfair Christian 65-25

Danville First Baptist Christian's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Jacksonville Westfair Christian 65-25 at Jacksonville Westfair Christian Academy on December 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.