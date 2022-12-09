Danville First Baptist Christian smashes through Jacksonville Westfair Christian 65-25

Danville First Baptist Christian's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Jacksonville Westfair Christian 65-25 at Jacksonville Westfair Christian Academy on December 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 3, Jacksonville Westfair Christian faced off against Waukegan Lake Baptist and Danville First Baptist Christian took on Downers Grove Marquette Manor Baptist on December 2 at Downers Grove Marquette Manor Baptist Academy. For a full recap, click here.
