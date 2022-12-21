Danville passes stress test against Galesburg 69-59

Danville notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Galesburg 69-59 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Danville jumped in front of Galesburg 16-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings fought to a 29-26 intermission margin at the Silver Streaks' expense.

Danville jumped to a 49-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings chalked up this decision in spite of the Silver Streaks' spirited final-quarter performance.

