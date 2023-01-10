Danville triumphs in strong showing over Urbana 67-40

Danville gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Urbana 67-40 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 10.
In recent action on January 5, Urbana faced off against Metamora and Danville took on Warren on December 29 at Warren High School. For a full recap, click here.
