Decatur Eisenhower boys basketball falls to Bolingbrook in opening game of 52nd Decatur Turkey Tournament

DECATUR -- Decatur Eisenhower and Bolingbrook opened the 52nd edition of the Decatur Turkey Tournament on Tuesday, becoming the first high school teams to play on the newly resurfaced and remodeled Stephen Decatur Middle School gymnasium.

The Panthers had their hands full trying to slow down the Raiders, who finished in fourth place at the Class 4A state tournament last season.

Behind a game-high 16 points from senior guard Mekhi Cooper, Bolingbrook won 55-39 and advanced to Friday's championship semifinal.

"(Bolingbrook) was a state team but I don’t think we were able to be comfortable offensively or defensively tonight. I told the guys that this is your first game and everything we have worked on you probably aren’t going to do 80% of it in that first game," Eisenhower head coach Rodney Walker said. "A lot of these guys haven’t played under the big lights and it showed. The basketball turned into a football and it didn’t bounce right tonight. The guys forgot what we worked on and that happens on a stage you aren’t used to."

Bolingbrook led 17-10 after the first quarter and was up by nine points, 28-19, at halftime. The Raiders extended their lead to 44-26 after three quarters and went on to win 55-39.

"I was expecting the continuity to be a little better tonight because we’ve got some seniors that have been here for a while," Walker said. "Hopefully, we will get better with some repetition. We will look in the mirror and say we have to get a little tougher as individuals."

In total, eight Panthers scored points on Tuesday with senior point guard Sincer Jackson leading the group with eight points. Tyshawn Yarbary had seven points, Jasean Creason added six and Zephon Warren had five points.

"We are going to spread the ball around and whoever can get it, will get it," Walker said. "We don’t have a dominant player like that and so we don’t care who scores on this team."

Along with Cooper's 16 points, top scorers for Bolingbrook were Tory Harris and Jason Lawani, who both reached double-figures with 10 points. Keon Alexander added nine points and DJ Strong eight points.

Bolingbrook will face Harvey Thornton on Friday at 6 p.m. in the championship semifinals. Thornton defeated Peoria Manual in Tuesday's second game, 57-51.

Eisenhower will tip off with Manual on Friday at 1 p.m. in the consolation bracket.

"Tonight, I liked that (senior guard) Aaron Dabner was able to set up a lot of charges tonight. That was a good part of his game," Walker said. "Our height (with forwards Aryion Stanley and D'Auntray Walker-Williams) will help us down the road because some of those guys haven’t played basketball in years. They helped us on the boards tonight."

Wednesday's tournament game tip off at 6 p.m. when Springfield Southeast plays Peoria Central. Decatur MacArthur faces Edwardsville at 7:30 p.m.