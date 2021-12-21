 Skip to main content
Decatur Eisenhower denies Champaign Central's challenge 51-38

Decatur Eisenhower grabbed a 51-38 victory at the expense of Champaign Central on December 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on December 10, Champaign Central faced off against Danville and Decatur Eisenhower took on Decatur MacArthur on December 14 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

