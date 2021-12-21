Decatur Eisenhower denies Champaign Central's challenge 51-38

Decatur Eisenhower grabbed a 51-38 victory at the expense of Champaign Central on December 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 10, Champaign Central faced off against Danville and Decatur Eisenhower took on Decatur MacArthur on December 14 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
